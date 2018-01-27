CHAN: Dalung, Pinnick want Eagles to go for Angola’s jugular

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Chief Obinna Ogba and NFF President Amaju Pinnick have pumped up the spirit of the Super Eagles ahead of Sunday’s 2018 African Nations Championship clash with Angola in Tangier.

Dalung, Ogba and Pinnick spoke during a visit to the camp of the Eagles. Nigeria finished top of Group C and take on Group D runners –up Angola at the Stade Ibn Batouta in the third quarter – final on Sunday evening.

Dalung said: “I want to appreciate you for all that you have done so far. Nigerians are very happy with you and now we have hope that the future of our football is bright.

“Our President is a sports loving President and he is following everything that is going on here.

I can tell you honestly that he is waiting eagerly to receive you after this tournament must have ended and you have won the trophy.”