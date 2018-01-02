CHAN Eagles drop Sikiru Olatunbosun, Eduwo – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
CHAN Eagles drop Sikiru Olatunbosun, Eduwo
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
MFM FC winger Sikiru Olatunbosun and striker Kingsley Eduwo from Lobi Stars were the major omissions from the home-based Super Eagles final squad to CHAN 2018 in Morocco. SCORENigeria first reported that Olatunbosun and Eduwo could make way for fresh …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!