CHAN: Eagles keen to avoid upset against Libya
Vanguard
CHAN: Eagles keen to avoid upset against Libya
After stuttering to a barren draw with Rwanda, Nigeria will today hope to bounce back to reckoning when they face Libya in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C game at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier. CHAN Eagles. Libya thrashed …
