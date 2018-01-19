CHAN: Eagles, Libya Lock Horns

The Super Eagles of Nigeria B Team will return to action against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya today in Tangier, Morocco, after a disappointing opener against Rwanda on Monday. Libya were shock 2014 CHAN champions and lead Group C after they smashed past debutants Equatorial Guinea 3-0 also on Monday. A combination of ill luck […]

The post CHAN: Eagles, Libya Lock Horns appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

