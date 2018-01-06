 CHAN: Eagles to depart for Morocco Monday | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CHAN: Eagles to depart for Morocco Monday

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

The home-based Super Eagles will depart Nigeria on Monday for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) holding in Morocco, team Head Coach Salisu Yusuf said on Saturday in Abuja. The coach told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that his 23-man squad would be heading for glory as they had prepared very well for the competition. “We are prepared for what we are going for, and we are sure we will return with glory,’’ he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.