CHAN Eagles train on finishing – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CHAN Eagles train on finishing
Vanguard
CHAN Eagles have been training on their shooting as well as movement inside the opposing box ahead of Friday's crucial Group C match against Libya, just as ex-Eagles skipper Mutiu Adepoju has insisted the strikers were not to blame for a barren draw …
Izilein, Dike Sure Of CHAN Eagles Against Libya
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!