 Chan: Nigeria, Angola trade tackle in semifinal | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria will go head-to-head with Angola for a place in the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) semifinals when they lock horns at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier on Sunday. The Super Eagles booked their place in the last eight as Group C winners. Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by Rwanda in their […]

