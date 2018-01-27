Chan: Nigeria, Angola trade tackle in semifinal

Nigeria will go head-to-head with Angola for a place in the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) semifinals when they lock horns at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier on Sunday. The Super Eagles booked their place in the last eight as Group C winners. Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by Rwanda in their […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

