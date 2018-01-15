CHAN: S’Eagles Seek Win Over Rwanda – Independent Newspapers Limited
CHAN: S'Eagles Seek Win Over Rwanda
Lagos – The Super Eagles Team B, otherwise called CHAN Eagles, will later today take on their Rwandan counterparts at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) taking place in Morocco. This is the first time the two countries will be meeting at …
