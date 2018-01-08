CHAN: Super Eagles Fly Out To Morocco Today

Nigeria’s trophy-hunting Home-based Senior Team will fly out of the country tonight for the 5th African Nations Championship (CHAN) taking place in Morocco, 13th January to 4th February 2018. A few days ago, Head Coach Salisu Yusuf named a 23-man team to fly Nigeria’s flag at the finals, where the 2014 bronze medallists will play […]

The post CHAN: Super Eagles Fly Out To Morocco Today appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

