 CHAN: Super Eagles' performance excites President Buhari
CHAN: Super Eagles’ performance excites President Buhari

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles on the spectacular 2-1 win over Angola in Championship of African Nations (CHAN) quarter finals in Morocco. Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday. The presidential […]

