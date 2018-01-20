CHAN: Tall defenders are lacking in our team, says Eke

Kelechi Eke, President of Esteem Sports, on Friday called for immediate inclusion of tall defenders in Nigerian football teams. Eke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the likes of legendary Uche Okechukwu and Chidi Nwanu were needed in the defence. He said that the home based Eagles would go far in Morocco but required tall players as defender.

