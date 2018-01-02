‘Change the Cabal Holding You in Captivity or be Changed’, Fr. Mbaka Tells Buhari

Fiery Catholic priest, Rev. Ejike Mbaka, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight, warning that the President should change “those cabal holding him in captivity otherwise he would be changed”.

Mbaka spoke in his New Year message during the cross over mass at his Emene Enugu Adoration Ground.

The priest lamented that the good intentions of the president have been hijacked by the cabal he surrounded himself with. He urged President Buhari to wake up and live up to his billings as Nigerians have suffered a lot in the past year.

His message reads: “I had wanted to pray for you and go because I don’t want anybody to attack me; I don’t want the Bishop to invite me; I don’t want politicians to attack me anywhere. But God forced me to say it.

“Listen to me, 2017 became one of the most horrible years in this country and that is the message. The Lord says, Nigerians, he says, captive Nigerians, you will be speedily rescued; Nigerians, things are very difficult, hard and tough nowadays; the hardship is not from God, they are man-made; the wicked cabals and satanic agents in this country have wickedly kidnapped the goodwill and good intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari; his good intentions have been kidnapped; President Buhari must wake up and sit up immediately or…heaven demands him, heaven demands Buhari, our President to change all those who are holding and caging him in captivity; if he will not change them, he will be changed.

“Mr. President wake up; sit up; God said you are toying with the privilege given to you; there is no time; Nigerians are dying in your hand; people are not happy with your system. Change or you will be changed; God said that Buhari is in trouble; Buhari is hypnotised; Buhari is in a horrible bondage; Buhari’s mantra has been cannibalised.

“Unless President Buhari quickly and strategically positions the right people and changes the ones he inaugurated, the wind of change that he himself inaugurated will blow him away shamefully. The wind will be too strong that Mr. President and the cabal will be blown out of office shamefully. The wind will be irresistible for it will come like a hurricane. Buhari can handle this problem but number one, his office, if he is not careful, another will take.

“Number 2, if he is doesn’t want to move Nigeria forward, God says He himself will plan a strategy of moving Nigeria forward. His pattern of embattling corruption is not just archaic and barbaric, but is witch-hunting, terribly selective. Mr. Buhari, why should you and EFCC be selective in arrests and prosecution, such that your party becomes a hideout for criminals?

“Change or you will be changed; after all you it was you who introduced change as your mantra.”

