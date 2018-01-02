Chaos In Benue State As Residents Flee For Their Lives As Fulani Herdsmen Attack The Community – Photos
I don’t understand why Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has allowed these so called Fulani Herdsmen free hand to kill, destroy and annihilate human being in the country all thought it is as its called “One Nigeria”.
These incessant killings are getting out of hand. Be low is the information shared by a Facebook user on how Fulani Herdsmen is causing living unbearable for a community in Benue State. This an eye witness account.
As shared by James…..
‘BREAKING NEWS!
Fulani herdsmen attacked my village(Tse Igbudu Taraka to Bakin kota), they butchered people and displaced many. As of now no security personals to help the situation. I manage to escape and reach where there is network that is why am posting this’
God help us all.
