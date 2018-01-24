Check Out The Zingers Pravin Gordhan Fired At Eskom’s Anoj Singh Yesterday [Video]

It appears that running a state-owned enterprise in South Africa causes a great deal of memory loss, because every time an official comes under fire they seem to be unable to recall key moments from the past.

Yesterday saw former Eskom chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh take the hot seat at the parliamentary inquiry into state capture, and friends of his are still picking up the pieces.

Singh was required to answer questions about why Eskom haemorrhaged money under his watch (and continues to do so), and one man who was licking his lips was Pravin Gordhan.

Our former finance minister didn’t hold back, with Times LIVE covering some of his sharper barbs:

“In the face of all the political changes that are happening‚ how long do you think your story is going stick?”

“You’ve only been in the job for two and a half years and you can’t remember anything.”

“Of course you must take accountability. There have been downgrades on your watch. There’s a liquidity problem on your watch. You’ve been part of bringing Eskom down to its knees. The biggest utility on the African continent. The fifth‚ what‚ fourth or fifth-biggest in the world. You’ve been part of the team that brought it to its knees.”

“You know what? People like you have ignored a very strong public view‚ that is getting stronger every single day‚ that corruption is actually eroding South Africa’s society and eroding South Africa’s economy. Doesn’t it worry you that you are part of that?”

“Sir‚ I think corruption is a bad thing. I agree with that. I do not…” Singh said before Gordhan interrupted him. “Bad for others‚ not for you‚” Gordhan replied.

“You had massages there [the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai]‚ according to the bills‚” Gordhan said.“No‚ sir‚” Singh replied.“You’re fascinating. Absolutely fascinating‚” Gordhan replied.

Damn, Pravin, I like the sass. Go for the kill, son:

“You should get a video of your evidence here today and your interactions with us and ask yourself‚ ‘Is this really you?’ Is this really you? You are literally taking us for fools. And that’s not even our view.” “For the last six‚ seven hours‚ under your watch‚ everything should actually be awarded a Nobel prize. Thank-you‚ chair.”

DA public enterprises spokesperson Natasha Mazzone was also keen to stick the knife in:

“You seem to have forgotten dates and times and places. There is overwhelming and mounting evidence that you were part of an elaborate scheme to break off chunks of Eskom and sell them to the highest bidder. “I am beyond the point of believing that you did not know about this and that you did not play an active role in this.”

Years too late, but there’s a certain satisfaction that comes with grillings like this.

If you’re a fan of fishing you might enjoy watching this worm wriggle on the hook:

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

