Check Out These Amazing Ice Sculptures From The International Ice And Snow Festival In China

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival is happening now in Harbin, North East China and as always, the festival features thousands of amazing ice sculptures.

The most spectacular of these sculptures are the massive recreations of castles, historic landmarks and famous figures, lit up at night in dazzling bright colors.

See some pictures below





The 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival is on from Jan. 5 until the end of February.

