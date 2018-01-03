Checkout Photos From Brian McKnight & Leilani Mendoza Wedding Ceremony At The Oheka Castle

R&B singer Brian McKnight, 48, has married for the second time. He tied the knot with Leilani Mendoza at the Oheka Castle on the North Shore of Long Island, New York on Sunday December 31st. He described the day as the ‘Happiest day of our lives.’, as he shared photos from the glittering ceremony on instagram. […]

The post Checkout Photos From Brian McKnight & Leilani Mendoza Wedding Ceremony At The Oheka Castle appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

