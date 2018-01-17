Checkout The New Lexus LF-1 Limitless SUV – Trust Me, You Haven’t Seen Anything Like It- Photos

Sometimes I wonder why planet the designers of this automobiles came from. Please guys, meet the new Lexus LF-1 Limitless SUV concept.

According to reports, the Lexus LF-1 Limitless taps into your emotional side; passion, desire and excitement, and gives you a glimpse of what a premium high-performance luxury crossover from Lexus could be.

I know Benz fans will still call this SUV a poor man’s Benz. But when you look at it critically, you will understand that the Big Boys are jealous.

Moving on, the adaptive air suspension links with the Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management System, the navigation system, data from the web and visual data from the environment to evaluate roads, terrain and weather. That information adjusts ride height, shock absorber damping rates and roll stiffness. The system also adapts to match the driver’s pace and driving style.

According to AutoJosh, there’s also a 4-D navigation system which is designed to anticipate your needs. For example, depending on the progress of the programmed trip the system may suggest a fuel stop, rest breaks or restaurants. It could even offer to make hotel reservations at the end of the day. It’s like having a concierge right in the comfort of your car. The LF-1 may know you better than some of your friends and family.

This autonomous concept could be propelled by fuel cell, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, gasoline or even all-electric. LF-1 Limitless is Lexus’ next step in innovation.

Isn’t it awesome?