Checkout The Viral Conversation Between A Boss And Her Employee – People & Excuses Sha
It is not going viral guys, it has gone viral already. People can come up with stupid excuses sha just to skip work and attend to their personal needs. HR ladies or guys should be turf on this kind of employees.
For me as HR guy, if you want to skip work, you are going to be ducked and an employee will even give a one week notice before skipping work regardless of the emergency or face query.
Check out the conversation below and tell me what you think.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!