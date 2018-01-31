Chelsea agree £18m move for Giroud

have reached an agreement with Arsenal over an £18million move for striker Olivier Giroud. The two Premier League clubs were locked in talks all day on Tuesday, but a breakthrough has finally been made, with the France international now set to swap The Emirates for Stamford Bridge. However, Giroud still travelled with the Arsenal squad […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

