Chelsea close in on £50m deal for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro – ESPN.co.uk (blog)
|
ESPN.co.uk (blog)
|
Chelsea close in on £50m deal for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro
ESPN.co.uk (blog)
The transfer window is heating up! Transfer Talk brings you live updates on all the latest rumours and done deals. Check out all the confirmed January moves so far on our transfers page. TOP STORY: Chelsea to finally land Alex Sandro. Chelsea could …
Football transfer rumours: Alex Sandro to Chelsea for £50m?
Exuberant Conte seeks respite in yoga
Man Utd and Chelsea dealt HUGE transfer blow by Juventus in Alex Sandro pursuit
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!