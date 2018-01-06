Chelsea complete signing of Barkley from Everton

English Premier League champions Chelsea has confirmed that 24-year-old Ross Barkley has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, having initially turned down a move to Stamford Bridge in the close season. England midfielder Barkley will inherit the number eight shirt once worn by Chelsea’s record scorer Frank Lampard after joining the London club from Everton on Friday. […]

