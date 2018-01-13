 Chelsea Draw Leicester As Pressure Mounts On Conte | Nigeria Today
Chelsea Draw Leicester As Pressure Mounts On Conte

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Premier League title holders, Chelsea played out an unconvincing 0-0 draw against Leicester on Saturday afternoon as rumours of an imminent departure for coach Antonio Conte continue to circulate. With the latest draw, the Blues have now drawn three consecutive games for the first time in their history. For the fourth time in as many […]

