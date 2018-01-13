Chelsea Draw Leicester As Pressure Mounts On Conte
Premier League title holders, Chelsea played out an unconvincing 0-0 draw against Leicester on Saturday afternoon as rumours of an imminent departure for coach Antonio Conte continue to circulate. With the latest draw, the Blues have now drawn three consecutive games for the first time in their history. For the fourth time in as many […]
The post Chelsea Draw Leicester As Pressure Mounts On Conte appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!