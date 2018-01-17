 Chelsea eyes West Ham’s Andy Carroll on permanent deal | Nigeria Today
Chelsea eyes West Ham’s Andy Carroll on permanent deal

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

West Ham United are braced for a bid for Andy Carroll after Chelsea opened talks over a move for the striker, who missed the FA Cup third-round replay with Shrewsbury Town that Reece Burke won with an extra-time goal. Chelsea are desperate to boost head coach Antonio Conte’s striking options and have made Carroll one […]

