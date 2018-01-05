Chelsea in talks over surprise striker signing to kick-start January transfer window – CaughtOffside
|
Chelsea in talks over surprise striker signing to kick-start January transfer window
CaughtOffside
Chelsea have reportedly made a surprise enquiry over signing West Ham striker Andy Carroll on loan as they seem to kick-start their January transfer window plans. Carroll is among two main targets for the Blues at the moment, along with £15million …
