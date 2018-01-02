Chelsea January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea keen to push through £50m Sandro deal – Goal.com
Chelsea January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea keen to push through £50m Sandro deal
Chelsea are keen to push through a £50 million deal for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro in January, according to the Mirror. The Blues missed out on the Brazil international during the summer but are keen to beat Manchester United to signing the …
