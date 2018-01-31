Chelsea snap up left-back from Roma – Pulse Nigeria
|
Chelsea snap up left-back from Roma
Pulse Nigeria
The 23-year-old played just twice for Roma this season after missing the first three months of the campaign with a serious knee injury. Published: 30.01.2018 , Refreshed: 32 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail · Emerson …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!