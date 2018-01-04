 Chelsea star, Michael Essien honoured with awful statue in Ghana | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea star, Michael Essien honoured with awful statue in Ghana

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

There have been plenty of examples where turning a footballer into a statue hasn’t quite worked out but a recently revealed sculpture of Michael Essien has to be up there with the worst. A statue of the former Chelsea midfielder has been erected in his homeland of Ghana and it is fair to say it […]

The post Chelsea star, Michael Essien honoured with awful statue in Ghana appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.