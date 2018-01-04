Chelsea team news: Predicted Chelsea line up vs Norwich – David Luiz set to make comeback – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Chelsea team news: Predicted Chelsea line up vs Norwich – David Luiz set to make comeback
Express.co.uk
DAVID LUIZ could be set to make his return to the Chelsea starting XI when the Blues take on Norwich City at Carrow Road in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (5.30pm). By Ben Pringle. PUBLISHED: 12:23, Thu, Jan 4, 2018 | UPDATED: 12:41, Thu …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!