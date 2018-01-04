 Chelsea team news: Predicted Chelsea line up vs Norwich – David Luiz set to make comeback – Express.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea team news: Predicted Chelsea line up vs Norwich – David Luiz set to make comeback – Express.co.uk

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Chelsea team news: Predicted Chelsea line up vs Norwich – David Luiz set to make comeback
Express.co.uk
DAVID LUIZ could be set to make his return to the Chelsea starting XI when the Blues take on Norwich City at Carrow Road in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (5.30pm). By Ben Pringle. PUBLISHED: 12:23, Thu, Jan 4, 2018 | UPDATED: 12:41, Thu

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.