 Chelsea to announce Emerson Palmieri signing today but Edin Dzeko talks put on hold – Daily Star | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea to announce Emerson Palmieri signing today but Edin Dzeko talks put on hold – Daily Star

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Chelsea to announce Emerson Palmieri signing today but Edin Dzeko talks put on hold
Daily Star
CHELSEA are set to announce the signing of Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri, according to reports in Italy. By David Wright / Published 29th January 2018. Play Video. Play. Mute. 0:00. /. 0:00. Loaded: 0%. Progress: 0%. Stream TypeLIVE. 0:00. Share
Chelsea January transfer news LIVE: Arsenal want Blues to pay £35m for GiroudGoal.com
'Distracted' Edin Dzeko still a target for Chelsea, Roma confirmESPN.co.uk
Chelsea Transfer News: Edin Dzeko, Michy Batshuayi, Emerson Palmieri, Antonio Conte's futureFox Sports
Sports Illustrated –Daily Mail –Express.co.uk –International Business Times UK
all 344 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.