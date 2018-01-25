 CHI Limited wins MAN award for cleanness – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
CHI Limited wins MAN award for cleanness – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Business


Independent Newspapers Limited

CHI Limited wins MAN award for cleanness
Daily Trust
Chi Limited, Fruit Juice, Dairy and Snack manufacturer, was announced as the first place winner for adopting best workplace production practices and processes amongst competing multinational companies in Nigeria. The company said in a statement that
CHI Limited Wins MAN Award For Best Kept Industrial PremisesIndependent Newspapers Limited

