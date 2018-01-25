CHI Limited wins MAN award for cleanness – Daily Trust
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
CHI Limited wins MAN award for cleanness
Daily Trust
Chi Limited, Fruit Juice, Dairy and Snack manufacturer, was announced as the first place winner for adopting best workplace production practices and processes amongst competing multinational companies in Nigeria. The company said in a statement that …
CHI Limited Wins MAN Award For Best Kept Industrial Premises
