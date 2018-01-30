 Chidinma Okoli: Now That You’ve Received Your January Salary, What Next? | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chidinma Okoli: Now That You’ve Received Your January Salary, What Next?

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Budget | 0 comments

Payday is finally here! After 60 days of mild “famine” in January, you can now waltz into any bank and demand for your money! For some people, salaries have already come in, for others who haven’t, it is expected to come in this week. Whichever category you fall in, what is certain is that by […]

The post Chidinma Okoli: Now That You’ve Received Your January Salary, What Next? appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.