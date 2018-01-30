Chidinma Okoli: Now That You’ve Received Your January Salary, What Next?

Payday is finally here! After 60 days of mild “famine” in January, you can now waltz into any bank and demand for your money! For some people, salaries have already come in, for others who haven’t, it is expected to come in this week. Whichever category you fall in, what is certain is that by […]

The post Chidinma Okoli: Now That You’ve Received Your January Salary, What Next? appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

