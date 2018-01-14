Chief Victor Umeh Wins Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election
Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has won the Anambra Central Senatiorial rerun election. The election took place in seven local government areas of Anambra: Njikoka, Awka North, Idemili South, Dunukofia, Awka South, Anaocha and Idemili North. APGA won in the seven council areas in the result announced by the Independent […]
