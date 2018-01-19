Children give Prince Harry and Meghan Welsh love spoon

Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle visited the Welsh capital of Cardiff on Thursday, where they were given a Celtic love spoon by two children – named Harry and Megan. The Kensington Palace, the office of Harry and his older brother, Prince William, tweeted a photograph of the carved wooden spoon, which features […]

The post Children give Prince Harry and Meghan Welsh love spoon appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

