Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks Immigration, Donald Trump, Nigeria at France’s Night of Ideas

Posted on Jan 27, 2018

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was present at France’s third Nuit des Idées (Night of Ideas), where she discussed equality, immigration, and, most notably Nigeria. In what was quite the memorable moment, the interviewer asked if there were any libraries in Nigeria, adding that French people didn’t know a lot about Nigeria. Adichie answered saying she […]

