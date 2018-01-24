China Remains Israel’s Fastest Growing Source Of Tourists In 2017 – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
China Remains Israel's Fastest Growing Source Of Tourists In 2017
Independent Newspapers Limited
The number of Chinese tourists visiting Israel hit a record high in 2017, a senior Israeli tourism official said on Tuesday. According to China director of the Israeli Government Tourism Office, Bora Shnitman, over 113,000 Chinese travelled to Israel …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!