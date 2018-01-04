China to build $550m Nigerian satellites for free

CHINA EXIM Bank and the China Great Wall have agreed to pay for the production of two satellites (NigComSat) for Nigeria at the cost of $550 million. The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, made the disclosure while briefing the State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday. “I’m in the […]

