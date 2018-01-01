China’s ban on ivory trade comes into force
China has long been one of the world’s biggest markets for ivory, but as of 2018 all trade in ivory and ivory products in the country is illegal. The move is being hailed as a major development in efforts to protect the world’s elephant population. Wildlife campaigners believe 30,000 African elephants are killed by poachers…
Comments
