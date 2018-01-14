 China’s GDP may grow 6.9 pct in 2017 – Xinhua | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China’s GDP may grow 6.9 pct in 2017 – Xinhua

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

China's GDP may grow 6.9 pct in 2017
Xinhua
Xu Hongcai, an economist with the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said such a rate is attainable as performance has exceeded expectations. The country's economy expanded by 6.9 percent in the first two quarters of 2017 and slowed
2018: Stakeholders Say Nigeria's Pre-Election Economy Remains UnpredictableIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.