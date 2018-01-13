China’s trade with N/Korea somersault

Chinese government had also imposed sanctions on Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programme. The Chinese customs agency said Friday that imports from the North shrank 81.6 per cent to $54 million As North Korea struggle to cope with economic challenges following sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by UN and U.S. over nuclear and missile development, China says […]

