Chinese airlines allow inflight mobile phone use, wifi – Xinhua
|
Xinhua
|
Chinese airlines allow inflight mobile phone use, wifi
Xinhua
Passengers use mobile phones with inflight wifi connections on board the flight HU7781 of Hainan Airlines, Jan. 18, 2018. On Thursday, China Eastern Airlines and Hainan Airlines began to allow passengers to use portable electronic devices (PED), such …
Ban Overturned, Mobile Phone Use Finally Permitted on Chinese Airlines
More Chinese airlines move to allow smartphones onboard after rules change
Deals this week: CFM International, Bombardier, GomSpace
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!