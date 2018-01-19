 Chinese airlines allow inflight mobile phone use, wifi – Xinhua | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chinese airlines allow inflight mobile phone use, wifi – Xinhua

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Xinhua

Chinese airlines allow inflight mobile phone use, wifi
Xinhua
Passengers use mobile phones with inflight wifi connections on board the flight HU7781 of Hainan Airlines, Jan. 18, 2018. On Thursday, China Eastern Airlines and Hainan Airlines began to allow passengers to use portable electronic devices (PED), such
Ban Overturned, Mobile Phone Use Finally Permitted on Chinese AirlinesThe Beijinger (blog)
More Chinese airlines move to allow smartphones onboard after rules changeecns
Deals this week: CFM International, Bombardier, GomSpaceAerospace Technology
Independent Newspapers Limited –Global Times –Anhui News
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.