Chinese Students Embrace Degrees In Hausa
Diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China dates back 46 years, however citizens of both countries barely know enough about each other culturally. In these changing times some Chinese students at Beijing Foreign Studies University take up Hausa language as a major. BUKOLA OGUNSINA writes. There was festivity in the air amid a flurry of activities […]
The post Chinese Students Embrace Degrees In Hausa appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!