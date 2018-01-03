 Chioma Akpotha rocks her natural hair in no-makeup photo… And fans are bashing her – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chioma Akpotha rocks her natural hair in no-makeup photo… And fans are bashing her – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Chioma Akpotha rocks her natural hair in no-makeup photo… And fans are bashing her
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha has shared a no makeup picture of herself rocking her natural hair to encourage other ladies who want to go down that road. She posted: This one is just to encourage MA sisters who are on this natural hair journey with
Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha: Let's talk about 'natural' hair ladiesAmoré (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.