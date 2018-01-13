Chris Brown Could Face Six Month Jail Stint

World-renowned artiste Chris Brown could be facing a six-month jail stint for keeping a capuchin monkey as a pet. Chris Brown’s LA house was raided by California Fish and Wildlife (CFW) agents on Friday who confiscated his pet monkey named Fiji. Capt. Patrick Foy who is leading the operation said “They discovered that the singer did […]

The post Chris Brown Could Face Six Month Jail Stint appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

