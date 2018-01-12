Chris Cillizza: Oprah is following the path of ‘a very traditional candidate’ – CNNMoney
|
CNNMoney
|
Chris Cillizza: Oprah is following the path of 'a very traditional candidate'
CNNMoney
In a rousing speech at the Golden Globes last Sunday, Winfrey used powerful, punctuated rhetoric to champion the #MeToo movement with lines like, "I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!" garnering cheers from …
Oscars 2018: the four big problems the Academy needs to fix
Oprah and the fantasy of a celebrity president
The Story of Oprah Winfrey and Her "Rock" Stedman Graham, the Other Great Love of Her Life
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!