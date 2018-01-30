Chris Pratt Is Really Into Method Acting For His Funny New Super Bowl Ad [Video]

This Sunday, across the pond in America, the Super Bowl takes place.

The New England Patriots will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, but the sideshow that is the advertising game has already kicked off.

We’ve shown you the quite brilliant John Malkovich effort, and now it’s the turn of Jurassic World star Chris Pratt.

He’s signed on to headline the Michelob ULTRA beer commercials, which will air during the second and fourth quarters, and the brand has already released the first of those spots online.

Apparently he’s perfect for the gig because he’s fit, funny as hell and loves beer, and here’s what agency FCB Chicago cooked up:

Can’t say I dig the beer, because it tastes watered down at best, but Pratt does seem like a good apple.

The fourth quarter ad, according to Adweek, will be the real showstopper:

In the second spot, Pratt will star alongside famous athletes, including golfer Brooks Koepka, surfer Kelly Slater and runner Shalane Flanagan. Together, the group will sing along to a Michelob Ultra anthem: “I Like Beer” by country singer Jon Pardi.

Cheers to that.

