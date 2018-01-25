 Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s lost her toilet in bizarre Twitter post – but John Legend soon clears things up – Evening Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s lost her toilet in bizarre Twitter post – but John Legend soon clears things up – Evening Standard

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Evening Standard

Chrissy Teigen reveals she's lost her toilet in bizarre Twitter post – but John Legend soon clears things up
Evening Standard
Chrissy Teigen left her social media followers both baffled and amused when she revealed she had lost the toilet in her house. The pregnant model – who is married to John Legend – told her 9.6 million followers how she really needed to go to the toilet
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Can't Find Her Toilet, Pleads for Help on TwitterInStyle
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's toilet troubleBrampton Guardian
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Rushed to Her Bathroom Only to Find Something Important Missing: HilariousKPRC Click2Houston
Her.ie –Amoré (press release) (blog)
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.