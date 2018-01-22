Christian Leaders like Oyedepo, Apostle Suleman, promote Hate Speech – JNI

An umbrella body for muslims in the country Jamatul Nasir Islam (JNI) has accused Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Christian leaders in the country of hate speech, Vanguard reports. In a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, the Secretary-General of JNI, Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, accused Bishop Oyedepo and Apostle Suleman of promoting hate speech. He accused both religious leaders of […]

The post Christian Leaders like Oyedepo, Apostle Suleman, promote Hate Speech – JNI appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

