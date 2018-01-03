Chuba Akpom Crashes N29m Range Rover While Drunk
Chuba Akpom, who plays for Brighton and Hove on loan from Arsenal, has been banned from driving after he crashed his £60,000 (app. N29 million) Range Rover while driving under the influence of alcohol. In the incident which occurred around 4.50am on December 17 near his home in Barnet, North, Akpom reportedly smashed a fence…
