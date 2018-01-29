Chude Jideonwo launches new Platform to Spread Happiness across Africa – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Chude Jideonwo launches new Platform to Spread Happiness across Africa
BellaNaija
After 12 years as chief executive of media group, RED, based out of Nigeria and Rwanda, Chude Jideonwo has announced his new venture, Joy, Inc. The company which has a mission to spread happiness across Africa was launched after he concluded a World …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!