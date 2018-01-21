Church Of Satan Endorses Sex Dolls – Does That Make It Demonic? – Must Read

It seem sex tolls has come to stay. Many people have been reacting to the sex dolls recently plunged into the market by the Real Doll company. The life like dolls are said to have bigger boobs, thick thighs and huge back sides and people are going crazy over them.

The founder of the church of Satan, Anton Lavey, predicted sex robots more than two decades ago and today’s satanists believe sex dolls could save the masses. In Lavey’s ‘Five Point Plan’, drawn up in the eighties, he recommended the use of ‘humanoids’ as an outlet for people’s darker impulses.

The Church of Satan says, “Fourth, Satanists advocate a new industry, the development and promotion of artificial human companions. These humanoids will be constructed to be as realistic as possible, and available to anyone who can afford one.

“Recognizing that the human animal often raises himself up through the denigration of another, this would provide a safe outlet for such behavior. Have the lover of your dreams, regardless of your own prowess; every man a king who can purchase his own subject; or contrariwise, buy the master you wish to serve. Freedom of choice to satisfy your most secret desires with no-one to be bothered is now at hand.

“What could be better for blowing-off the tension that exists throughout our society, and promoting healthier interaction among true humans?”

*This statement up there reveals the true intention and purpose of sex robots.It’s a pity some Christians will allow themselves fall into the sex doll/robot trap.

If the devil himself endorses this, what business do we as God’s children have with this? Some will say it will keep them from cheating on their wives as a good reason to go get one, but truth it you are doing exactly that!

You are having sex with an inanimate object and yes, sharing your emotions with it and even come to the point of falling in love with it and you say, it’s okay? Not only is it unnatural, it’s demonic, it’s wrong and it only promotes sexual promiscuity!

Some perverse men and women like the idea of being able to use someone during sex anyhow they want without that person complaining and sure, a sex robot sounds like a good idea. It brings out their human animal side and helps them explore their darker impulses. It makes them out of control.

It’s simple – sex dolls are demonic.